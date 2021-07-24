LiveLuton Town 1 Portsmouth 1 FT: RECAP as Blues gain draw at Championship side - with three triallists featuring
Pompey continue their pre-season build-up at Luton Town today.
The Blues will run the rule over triallists at Kenilworth Road with the new League One season just two weeks away.
Join us for build-up from 1pm as we give you the inside track on who is – and isn’t – present among Danny Cowley's squad.
Team news arrives at 2pm with video and opinion before live kick-by-kick coverage of the action from 3pm.
Luton 1 Pompey 1
Last updated: Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 16:57
- Adebayo with the opener (10min)
- Ahamde levels with his seventh of pre-season (12min)
- Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Sean Goss and Brandon Mason the triallists present for Pompey today
- Starting line-up unchanged from Tuesday’s draw with Bristol City
- Pompey run rule over triallists at Kenilworth Road
- Team news at 2pm and live commentary from 3pm
Report and reaction to follow at Portsmouth.co.uk
Good workout banked by the Blues
Full-time Luton 1 Pompey 1
Little of note happening in stoppage time
Three mins stoppage time
Curtis is back on with Reid unable to continue
More changes
Luton with more changes and six on for Pompey. Dixon-Bonner, Reid, Jacobs, Harrison, Mason and Mnoga on for Marquis, Curtis, Brown, Robertson, Ahadme and Tunnicliffe
Potts off the bar with his headed from Bree’s corner!
Reid and Mason being readied, too
Jacobs being readied after his return to the fray
Clark angles a shot past the post
Straight swaps with those changes. Goss anchoring midfield again
Pompey changes
Goss, Johnson and Hackett-Fairchild on for Freeman, Williams and Harness
Bree arrows a drive just past the post