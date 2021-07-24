LiveLuton Town 1 Portsmouth 1 FT: RECAP as Blues gain draw at Championship side - with three triallists featuring

Pompey continue their pre-season build-up at Luton Town today.

By Jordan Cross
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 4:59 pm
Pompey in action at Luton today

The Blues will run the rule over triallists at Kenilworth Road with the new League One season just two weeks away.

Join us for build-up from 1pm as we give you the inside track on who is – and isn’t – present among Danny Cowley's squad.

Team news arrives at 2pm with video and opinion before live kick-by-kick coverage of the action from 3pm.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited aaccess to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.

You can subscribe here to get the latest news from Fratton Park - and to support our local team of expert Pompey writers.

Luton 1 Pompey 1

Last updated: Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 16:57

  • Adebayo with the opener (10min)
  • Ahamde levels with his seventh of pre-season (12min)
  • Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Sean Goss and Brandon Mason the triallists present for Pompey today
  • Starting line-up unchanged from Tuesday’s draw with Bristol City
  • Pompey run rule over triallists at Kenilworth Road
  • Team news at 2pm and live commentary from 3pm
Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 16:57

Report and reaction to follow at Portsmouth.co.uk

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 16:57

Good workout banked by the Blues

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 16:55

Full-time Luton 1 Pompey 1

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 16:55

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 16:55

Little of note happening in stoppage time

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 16:53

Three mins stoppage time

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 16:52

88

Curtis is back on with Reid unable to continue

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 16:46

More changes

Luton with more changes and six on for Pompey. Dixon-Bonner, Reid, Jacobs, Harrison, Mason and Mnoga on for Marquis, Curtis, Brown, Robertson, Ahadme and Tunnicliffe

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 16:42

CHANCE

Potts off the bar with his headed from Bree’s corner!

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 16:39

77

Reid and Mason being readied, too

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 16:38

76

Jacobs being readied after his return to the fray

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 16:38

75

Clark angles a shot past the post

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 16:37

74

Straight swaps with those changes. Goss anchoring midfield again

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 16:35

Pompey changes

Goss, Johnson and Hackett-Fairchild on for Freeman, Williams and Harness

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 16:34

CHANCE

Bree arrows a drive just past the post

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Luton TownTeam news