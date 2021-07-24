Pompey in action at Luton today

The Blues will run the rule over triallists at Kenilworth Road with the new League One season just two weeks away.

Join us for build-up from 1pm as we give you the inside track on who is – and isn’t – present among Danny Cowley's squad.

Team news arrives at 2pm with video and opinion before live kick-by-kick coverage of the action from 3pm.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited aaccess to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.