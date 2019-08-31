Magnificent defensively... surprisingly substituted... lacked his usual fizz - check out Neil Allen's Portsmouth ratings from Blackpool draw
Pompey grafted to a 1-1 draw at Blackpool today
Check out chief sports writer Neil Allen's match ratings from Bloomfield Road.
1. Craig MacGillivray
No chance with thumping equaliser - 7
JPIMedia
Magnificent defensively as he grows into new role - 8
JPIMedia
3. Paul Downing
Dug in well during some spells of pressure - 7
JPIMedia
4. Tom Naylor
Very good in his centre-half role - 8
JPIMedia
