Pompey applaud their fans after the Blackpool draw

Magnificent defensively... surprisingly substituted... lacked his usual fizz - check out Neil Allen's Portsmouth ratings from Blackpool draw

Pompey grafted to a 1-1 draw at Blackpool today

Check out chief sports writer Neil Allen's match ratings from Bloomfield Road.

No chance with thumping equaliser - 7

1. Craig MacGillivray

Magnificent defensively as he grows into new role - 8
Dug in well during some spells of pressure - 7

3. Paul Downing

Very good in his centre-half role - 8

4. Tom Naylor

