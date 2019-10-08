Portsmouth players including Ellis Harrison and Ben Close applauds the fans after the the team won the penalty shoot out at full time during the Leasing.com EFL Trophy match between Oxford United and Portsmouth at the Kassam Stadium, Oxford, England on 8 October 2019.

'Magnificent display of goalkeeping... didn't look out of place' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings from penalties win at Oxford

Pompey ensured they topped the Leasing.com Trophy Southern Group B following a penalties win at Oxford.

The Blues came out 5-4 winners in the shoot-out after it had finished 2-2 in normal time. Kenny Jackett’s men have now set up a home tie in the last 32 having gone unbeaten in their three group matches. Bradley Lethbridge and Anton Walkes struck in either half for the Blues. Pompey’s penalty scorers were Gareth Evans, Ellis Harrison, Ryan Williams, Paul Downing and Brandon Haunstrup. Here’s how Neil Allen rated the Blues players in the shoot-out triumph at Oxford.

Magnificent display of goalkeeping - 9

1. Alex Bass

Magnificent display of goalkeeping - 9
Thought he had won it late - 7

2. Anton Walkes

Thought he had won it late - 7
Composed throughout - 7

3. Paul Downing

Composed throughout - 7
Very comfortable around centre-half - 7

4. Brandon Haunstrup

Very comfortable around centre-half - 7
