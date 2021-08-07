Pompey were up against it in the first half and were lucky to go in at half-time on level terms,
However, a big improvement in the second period saw them move into the driving seat, with Lee Brown’s 60th-minute strike proving the match-winner at Highbury Stadium.
Here’s how our chief sports writer rated the players’ individual performances.
1. Alex Bass - 7
Some good early saves and consistent in everything he did, with good distribution.
2. Kieron Freeman - 8
Rock solid at right-back coupled with composure of the ball for an encouraging second debut.
3. Sean Raggett - 9
Magnificent early block prevented Blues falling behind and he maintained that excellence throughout. Defensively impregnable.
4. Clark Robertson - 8
Combined well with Raggett to help Pompey through a tough first half and always a force in the air.
