The Pompey players celebrated Lee Brown's 60th-minute striker. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

Magnificent early block... demonstrated fighting and leadership qualities - Neil Allen's Portsmouth match ratings from win against Fleetwood

Check out Neil Allen’s Pompey match ratings from the Blues’ opening day of the season win at Fleetwood.

By The Sports Desk
Saturday, 7th August 2021, 5:10 pm
Updated Saturday, 7th August 2021, 5:22 pm

Pompey were up against it in the first half and were lucky to go in at half-time on level terms,

However, a big improvement in the second period saw them move into the driving seat, with Lee Brown’s 60th-minute strike proving the match-winner at Highbury Stadium.

Here’s how our chief sports writer rated the players’ individual performances.

1. Alex Bass - 7

Some good early saves and consistent in everything he did, with good distribution.

2. Kieron Freeman - 8

Rock solid at right-back coupled with composure of the ball for an encouraging second debut.

3. Sean Raggett - 9

Magnificent early block prevented Blues falling behind and he maintained that excellence throughout. Defensively impregnable.

4. Clark Robertson - 8

Combined well with Raggett to help Pompey through a tough first half and always a force in the air.

