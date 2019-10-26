The Hawks battled hard for a 2-1 Vanarama National South win against Concord Rangers in the wet at Westleigh Park.

Danny Kedwell gave the home side a 19th-minute lead, before the Beachboys grabbed a second-half equaliser.

But Sam Magri gave the Hawks their first Saturday home league win of the season with a header nine minutes from the end.

Dean Beckwith sent a tame volley wide after a cross from the right fell to him at the far post.

Conditions were treacherous in the driving rain and a lovely move down the right ended with Bradley Tarbuck whipping a ball dangerously across the face of goal.

On 15 minutes home keeper Ross Worner had to be alert to race off his line to beat the advancing Henry Woods.

But four minutes later the Hawks struck the first blow.

Nicky Bailey curled in an inch perfect free-kick from the left and Kedwell rose above the defence to power his header into the net.

Worner made a good low save to deny Decarry Sherriff on the half hour.

Then from another Bailey free-kick Beckwith headed narrowly over the top.

The Hawks continued to look dangerous and on a quick break Alfie Rutherford's low shot was turned behind at the foot of the post.

The conditions worsened if anything at the start of the second half with the rain still lashing down.

Rutherford released Tarbuck with a perfectly weighted through ball into the right side of the area.

Tarbuck was felled by a sliding tackle but appeals for a penalty fell on deaf ears.

The Beachboys hit back to grab a 70th-minute equaliser out of the blue.

When a cross was cleared to the edge of the Hawks area, Billy Roast sent a first-time volley skidding into the corner of the net.

Suddenly the home side looked vulnerable against opponents lifted by the goal.

Yet the Hawks regained the lead on 81 minutes when Magri guided his header into the far corner from a Josh Taylor cross.

Robson then rescued the hosts with a late header in front of goal.