Mahlon Romeo reveals goal he's already achieved at Portsmouth following loan move from Milwall

The on-loan Millwall ace has admitted he’s loving life following his switch to Fratton Park less than a month ago.

The 26-year-old arrived from The Den on transfer deadline day after his career at the Lions stalled under Gary Rowett.

Romeo had been a regular for Millwall in the Championship, making a total of 198 league appearances for the Londoners.

But the wing-back found himself on the fringes at the start of this season and keen for a fresh start elsewhere.

That presented an opportunity for Danny Cowley to step in and recruit his 14th and final new addition of the summer.

And since then, the former Gillingham defender hasn’t looked back.

He’s started three of Pompey’s four games following the transfer window’s closure, establishing himself as a fans’ favourite already.

Romeo is likely to get the nod again for today’s trip to Charlton.

Meanwhile, just as importantly, he’s enjoying the new lease of life that he's experiencing – all thanks to Cowley’s interest in him.

Romeo said: ‘It’s a fresh start for me and everything’s refreshing.

‘I’m just glad I’ve been able to get going.

‘I did enjoy a lot of my time at Millwall, but you sometimes also have to restart.

‘This is the perfect opportunity for me to restart.

‘When you’re enjoying playing, it ends up affecting everything, naturally.

‘If you’re enjoying your job, you are going to be enjoying your life.