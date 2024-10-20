Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest news from across the Championship as Portsmouth prepare to face Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday.

Cardiff City caretaker manager Omer Riza has stressed he is not thinking about a permanent role in charge of the Bluebirds as they turn their focus towards a midweek clash with Portsmouth.

Just under a month has passed since Cardiff parted company with former manager Erol Bulut and Riza has steadied the ship with seven points from the last three games. The former Cambridge United and Trabzonspor forward oversaw a highly impressive 5-0 home win against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday as Alex Robertson, Rubin Colwill, Anwar El-Ghazi, Callum Robinson and Chris Willock all found the net as their side blew away Wayne Rooney’s men.

Despite the win, Cardiff remain in the Championship relegation zone but it has increased their chances of escaping the bottom three and Riza’s hopes of landing the manager’s job on a permanent basis. Despite the speculation, the interim boss has claimed he is just focusing on trying to continue getting the best out of his players.

As per Dai Sport, he said: “I’m just trying to do the best job I can. I’m trying not to think about it too much I’ve always said if I treat people the right way, like my players and staff, I’ll get my reward whenever that may be. If it doesn’t come here, I’ll keep working hard that it will come somewhere else. We are always in conversation (with owner Vincent Tan). I am just trying to do the best I can do. I spoke to him before the game. We had a good call on the telephone, he was really calm. He asked me if we could get as many shots off as we can!”

Owls boosted by key man ahead of Fratton Park visit

Sheffield Wednesday have received some positive news on the injury front after manager Danny Rohl revealed Josh Windass is set to return to action ahead of a big week in the bottom half of the Championship table.

Following their 2-0 defeat against Burnley on Saturday, the Owls will host Swansea City on Tuesday before making a visit to Portsmouth on Friday night. With two tough-looking fixtures lying in wait, Wednesday boss Rohl admitted Windass’ return from a knock is particularly well-timed as he looks to help his side extend the the three-point gap between them and the relegation zone.

INJURY: Josh Windass

He told The Sheffield Star: “He (Windass) will train tomorrow and he is available against Swansea. That is my information at the moment. What is important is that we use the two training sessions - with the fast turnaround it is not so much training - but we make them all ready. Then we will put the best 11 on the pitch and we know there is always a bench that can hold the quality and we can increase the intensity. This is good for me to know, it is what we need and it is the challenge this week with a Tuesday, Friday games.”