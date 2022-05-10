Among some of those clubs are League One trio Lincoln, Charlton and Fleetwood, who are all without bosses after Michael Appleton, Johnnie Jackson and Stephen Crainey departed their roles respectively.

As well as that, a number of ex-Pompey men are also in demand as they go in search of a fresh start.

We’ve taken a look at the latest managerial gossip concerning the Blues.

Ex-Fratton Park duo linked with shock League Two move

Former Pompey bosses Kenny Jackett and Michael Appleton are both in the running for a surprise managerial return at League Two Crawley.

Reports claim ‘two unbelievable candidates’ are on the Reds’ radar as they seek a replacement following John Yems’ sacking earlier in the month.

The pair are currently at 8/1 and 10/1, respectively, according to BetVictor, with Paul Tisdale, Steve Evans and Danny Searle also among the leading candidates.

From left: Kenny Jackett and Michael Appleton

Should Appleton make a surprise drop to League Two, it would come only 10 days after he quit his role at Lincoln.

Oxford boss favourite for Scottish switch

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson is believed to have caught the eye of Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.

The 41-year-old is reported to be the leading candidate for the vacant Hibs role after Shaun Maloney was sacked following four months in charge of the Easter Road outfit.

It comes less than a week after the U’s head coach was said to be bookies' favourite for the vacant QPR job – but Robinson since slipped to fourth in the running.

United finished the campaign eighth in League One and missed out on the play-offs by five points.

Ex-Manchester United legend favourite for Lincoln job

Former Manchester United star Michael Carrick is hot favourite to land the vacant Lincoln role.

The former Red Devils coach currently leads the running at 1/1, according to BetVictor.

The 40-year-old joins ex-Liverpool winger Mark Kennedy at the top of the betting standings after he emerged as a possible candidate to replace Michael Appleton.

Early reports suggested Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley was set to be appointed by the Sincil Bank outfit, but he has since decided to stay put in Ireland.

Carrick is yet to venture into full-time management but served as Man Utd caretaker boss for a three-game stint following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking in November.

Charlton appoint Cambridge man for youth role

Charlton have confirmed the appointment of Tom Pell as academy manager at the Valley.

He arrives after a 16-year stay as part of Cambridge United’s youth system and spent the past four years as academy manager.

The move comes after a reshuffle at the Valley, with former youth boss Steve Avory taking up a new position as academy director.

Yet the Reds are still without a first-team manager following Johnnie Jackson’s departure last week.