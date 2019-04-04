Manchester City, Brighton, Wolves and Watford struggling to match Portsmouth and Sunderland’s Wembley sell out for FA Cup semi-finals

MANCHESTER City might be one of the top teams in the country and Europe but they are struggling to sell out their ticket allocation for FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Between Portsmouth and Sunderland they sold out 85,000 tickets for the Checkatrade Trophy final on Sunday, with 40,300 coming up from Pompey.

Pompey sold 40,300 tickets for Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley. Picture: Habibur Rahman

However demand for the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley is not matching that of the clash between League One giants last weekend.

Manchester City have been allocated 35,421 tickets for the game against Brighton on Saturday and they are still available for purchase with 48 hours to go before the match.

According to reports they have sent back 2,000 tickets and still have 5,000 tickets available for the game.

Talk Sport reports that Man City have only sold 25,000 so far, compared with the 40,300 Pompey sold out in mere hours.

However England star Raheem Sterling has provided 550 tickets for pupils from his old school to attend the match at Wembley on Saturday.

Man City’s opponents Brighton also still have tickets available for purchase however they did sell out their initial allocation of 33,466 and were given an extra 1,500 tickets.

In the other semi-final, Wolves reported on their club website on April 2 that they still had 1,000 tickets available for the match which if sold would bring their full allocation to 34,300.

While their opponents Watford still have option to buy tickets for the semi-final on their online ticketing website as of April 4.