Doncaster became the latest team to fail find the net against the Blues after the teams played out a 0-0 draw at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Bazunu, on loan at PO4 from Premier League champions Manchester City, believes it's been a 'brilliant achievement' to still have yet to conceded in the league.

The 19-year-old stopper has been in goal for the shut-outs against Donny, Shrewsbury and Crewe, while Alex Bass kept a clean sheet in the opening-day win at Fleetwood.

Bazunu puts failing to concede so far down to the Blues' superb defensive 'concentration' and ability to see off 'waves of pressure'.

But the stopper praised the whole team effort that has ensured Pompey are still to be breached in League One.

Bazunu said: ‘To keep four clean sheets, with my three and Bassey’s (Alex Bass), it’s just a brilliant achievement.

‘I was speaking to Clark (Robertson) after the game and if we can continue to keep this form of conceding so little goals we give ourselves every chance to win games.

‘It’s probably been the level of concentration we’ve had as a back four or seeing off waves of pressure at different moments of the game.

‘Rags (Sean Raggett) and Clark (Robertson) have been brilliant at centre-back, we’ve had Connor (Ogilivie) play centre-half against Shrewsbury – he was brilliant.

‘We’ve had Lee Brown, Kieron Freeman who have been in and done a job.

‘It’s a group effort, even in terms of the pressing we do up front, to keep the ball in the opposition half of the pitch so it’s a group effort.’

Bazunu reckons Pompey's defensive solidity allows them to attack more 'aggressively'.

He also thinks the Blues have the confidence to play with a higher backline in matches because the defenders all back themselves in isolated situations.

Bazunu added: ‘It allows us to play more aggressively (defensive solidity), it allows us to play higher up the pitch, knowing that we’e got such good one-v-one defenders. If we play a really high line you can back our defenders to win one-v-one battles.