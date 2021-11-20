Manchester City loanee Gavin Bazunu makes instant Portsmouth return as Danny Cowley also springs selection surprise
Gavin Bazunu has been preferred to Alex Bass for Pompey’s encounter with AFC Wimbledon.
The Republic of Ireland international was unavailable for the Blues’ last two fixtures, with Bass keeping two clean sheets in the process.
That includes last weekend’s 1-0 triumph at Wycombe, when the Academy graduate produced an outstanding display.
But Bazunu returns against Wimbledon, representing one of two changes by Danny Cowley.
The other is Michael Jacobs, who is granted a first league start since April 5, when he collected an injury at Wigan.
Arsenal loanee Miguel Azeez drops to the bench to make way, joining Bass, while Joe Morrell is also among the substitutes after returning from Wales duty.
Meanwhile, there is a return to the squad for fit-again Ellis Harrison, who is on the bench.
It’s his first squad presence since collecting an ankle injury in the Papa John’s Trophy against Sutton United in October.
Elsewhere, John Marquis continues to sit out with a tendon injury.
Pompey: Bazunu, Romeo, Raggett, Ogilvie, Brown, Williams, Thompson, Harness, Jacobs, Curtis, Hirst.
Subs: Bass, Freeman, Harrison, Hackett, Morrell, Azeez, Ahadme.
