Manchester City loanee goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu felt Portsmouth should have delivered victory at Doncaster
Gavin Bazunu claimed Pompey should have come away from their League One trip to Doncaster with victory.
The Blues were held to a 0-0 draw at the Keepmoat Stadium after substitute Shaun Williams' second half penalty miss.
Donny stopper Pontus Dahlberg also pulled off fine stops from Michael Jacobs and John Marquis after the restart as Danny Cowely's men failed to find a way through the hosts in the stalemate.
But Manchester City loanee goalkeeper Bazunu, 19, felt - despite a lacklustre first half showing on the road - Pompey had more than enough opportunities in the closing stages to make it four league wins on the spin to start the season.
The Blues stopper said: ‘I think we know we were good enough to get three points in that game.
‘We didn’t play anywhere our levels in the first half, but to get to half time at 0-0 was really positive for us because we knew we were still in the game.
‘We did up the level again in the second half but we just weren’t able to convert our chances.
‘He was very good today (Pontus Dahlberg), he had a well earned clean sheet, but from a defensive point all we can do is see off pressure and to keep clean sheets.’