Manchester City loanee linked with Sheffield United Preston North End and Middlesbrough reveals path forward after outstanding Portsmouth stay

And the Pompey loanee revealed he’s set for talks with parent club Manchester City, which will afford clarity to what lies ahead for him.

There are likely to be a stack of options ahead for the Republic of Ireland international next season, including fighting for game time at the Etihad Stadium, another loan in the top two tiers or even a move abroad.

Bazunu explained he’s open to any option, as long as it sees him continuing his impressive development and picking up game time.

When asked what’s happening next season, he told the club’s official site: ‘I’ve absolutely no idea, but I’m open to everything.

‘I’ve got to meet some people at Manchester City and see what they have to say.

‘Like I said, my aim is to just go out and play again. I have to continue to get games under my belt and keep these experiences coming.

Gavin Bazunu, left, and Pompey boss Danny Cowley

‘Whatever they say I will take into consideration and I will make the best choice I can.

‘I speak to Xabi (Mancisidor), who’s the (City) goalkeeping coach sometimes once maybe twice a week.

‘He’s absolutely brilliant. His knowledge of the game and his advice I can’t compare to anything else.

‘Everything he says I hold on to it and try to use it. Everything he says is so important to me.’

Bazunu has reiterated his appreciation for all Pompey and the club’s fans have done for him since the move to Fratton Park was confirmed last July.

He added: ‘I wasn’t sure what to expect when I came here, but I was looking forward to it and really excited.

‘The reception I received blew my mind and I’ve enjoyed every moment – I couldn’t have asked to work with better than the staff here. They’ve all been brilliant.

‘I can’t speak highly enough about how they’ve helped me and allowed me to express myself, continuing to back me when there have been errors so I can learn and improve.

‘I’ll definitely keep in touch with how the club are doing because of the way I was welcomed by absolutely everyone here.

‘I was at Rochdale the previous season, but because of Covid I hadn’t played in any grounds that were full.