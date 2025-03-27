Former Pompey boss Michael Appleton is back in football management - as the new boss of League One basement side Shrewsbury Town.

Appleton has been appointed until the end of the season, with his side a whopping 14 points adrift at the foot of the table.

The decision arrives after Ainsworth left to join Gillingham on Tuesday, with the Shropshire side moving to bring in the man who spent a year at Fratton Park before leaving to join Blackburn with the club in administration.

Appleton was earmarked for a position overseeing the development of United’s young players as loans manager, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos made a number of changes behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

Ashworth was sacked last December, however, five months into his posting - putting paid to Appleton’s return to the club he started his playing career at.

Now Appleton is back at New Meadow and will be assisted by Richard O’Donnell, with director of football, Micky Moore, celebrating Shrewsbury landing their ‘number one’ target.

Manchester United target was ‘number one target’ for strugglers

He told the club’s official website: ‘I'm absolutely delighted - along with the chairman and board of directors - to welcome both Michael and Richard to the club.

‘It's been a difficult seven days. But once Gareth Ainsworth made the decision to leave, it was important we acted quickly to find the right man to guide us through the remainder of the season.

‘Michael was my number one target. And I'm thrilled that over the last 24 hours we've been able to get a deal over the line - with Michael and Richard joining us until the end of the season.

‘I know the past few days have been difficult for supporters. Nobody likes confusion and uncertainty.

‘But hopefully now, by making this quick appointment, we can all get behind Michael and Richard for the remaining nine games of the season.’