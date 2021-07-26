Many Portsmouth fans say same thing as Conor Chaplin closes in on Paul Cook reunion at Ipswich

Former Pompey favourite Conor Chaplin

According to multiple sources, the 24-year-old Blues academy product is in advanced talks with the big-spending Tractor Boys ahead of a move from current club Barnsley.

The transfer could even be completed by the end of this week, ensuring Chaplin is reunited with former Pompey boss Paul Cook at Portman Road.

The duo previously worked together at PO4, with the forward part of the manager’s set-up when the Blues clinched the 2016-17 League Two title.

Chaplin contributed eight goals that season as Pompey pipped Plymouth to the crown on the final day of the season.

However, the Worthing-born ace’s 13 league starts and 26 substitute appearances that campaign placed him down the pecking order under Cook.

Meanwhile, the year before, the Tykes striker made only six starts and 24 subs outings as the Blues were beaten in the play-offs by the Pilgrims.

Pompey fans still remember the bit-part role Chaplin played under Cook.

And that’s why many can’t believe he’s set for a reunion with his ex-boss – especially at a time when Ipswich have already brought in fellow forwards Wes Burns, Macauley Bonne and Joe Pigott this summer.

Anthony Knight commented on our Facebook page: ‘Was never Cook’s favourite.. can only be for the money and not footballing reasons!

‘Why drop back to league 1 if not for the money?.. you’ve sold yourself out Connor.. you ain’t getting game time under Cookie.’

Harry Wood said: ‘After all the times he was benched by Cookie, I don't think this'll be a good move for him, also why's he taking a step backwards.’

Andy Lanc's responded: ‘You’re joking, after the way Cook treated him at Pompey. OMG don’t do it.’

‘Why would he do that? Paul cook would not play him at Pompey so why would he want him at Ipswich?’, was Darren Grant’s comment.

Meanwhile, Kevin Abbott added: ‘Why would you when he wouldn’t play you at Pompey!!!’

Stephen Morby shared a similar view and asked the question why Pompey aren’t in for their former player?

He wrote: ‘Why can't we resign him...cook never rated him..bet he would love to come back.’

And it seems like he’s not the only one dreaming of seeing Chaplin back in a Pompey shirt.

Harry Wood said: ‘Still gutted we let him go and part of me wishes we could've gone for him, but money would've been a big issue.’