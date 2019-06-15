The list of names being linked with Pompey this season has reached phone directory proportions. Here The News breaks down the names who’ve emerged and provides a lowdown on the chances of seeing them in royal blue next season.

Jordan Willis

Highly-touted defender who Pompey have kept a close eye on, but the Championship looks to be the destination for the Coventry man. Luton are one of a number of clubs from the second tier said to be on his trail.

Tom Lockyer

One of the early names touted as a potential arrival. Spoke of his dilemma at moving to the bottom end of the Championship or a title-chasing League One side. The trail’s gone quiet of late but no suggestion of a favourite emerging for his services.

Viv Solomon-Otabor

Ipswich striker Ellis Harrison. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

Talk that he’d turned down a Pompey move was furiously denied by his father and the player himself. Kenny Jackett has repeatedly stated he’s a fan of his searing pace but it now appears the he’s now looking elsewhere at options out wide.

Paul Downing

Has repeatedly been mentioned as a likely arrival. Doncaster boss Grant McCann stated the man he had on loan last season had been offered a ‘huge’ contract by a ‘particularly big’ League One side. Looks a strong possibility he could be arriving.

Ryan Pryce

Free-agent Paul Downing. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Young Cardiff right-back was being touted as a potential recruit earlier in the summer, but James Bolton’s arrival as Nathan Thompson’s successor buries any notion of the 21-year-old arriving at Fratton Park this summer.

Omar Bogle

Striker spent the second half of the season on loan from Birmingham, scoring four goals. The 25-year-old has expressed a willingness to return to Fratton Park next season. Won’t come cheap in terms of wages, however, but stands to reason a return will be considered.

Bruno Andrade

A player known to Jackett after a period spent training with Pompey in 2017. Has seen his stock grow, with Aston Villa mentioned as a suitor before their promotion to the Premier League. More of an option out wide or as number 10 than the striker the Blues really need.

Conner Rennison

Pompey were mentioned as being among the throng of clubs keen on Hartlepool's teenage midfield star. Newcastle, Middlesbrough, Leeds, Bristol City and Hull and Barnsley are talked of as likely destinations, which suggests the Blues would do very well to tempt Rennison to the other end of the country.

Marc Pugh

Winger’s name has excited fans this summer and he is a player Jackett is interested in, along with a lot of others in wide areas. Pugh is a free agent at Bournemouth after a loan stay in the Championship last year. At 32, doesn’t fit the model of signing players with a resale value.

Connor Jennings

Winger is bound to have been flagged up by the recruitment team after a flying season in which he helped Tranmere reach League One. Coventry, Rotherham and Hibs are also reported to be keen on. Has a year left at Prenton Park so will command a fee.

Sean McLoughlin

Pompey have developed their scouting network in Ireland, where the Cork City defender is one of the most highly-rated defenders. The host of clubs who’ve been linked with the 22-year-old - Newcastle, Everton, Doncaster and Preston have all been mentioned - shows his popularity. Out of contract this year, however, lowering a previous £250,000 euro valuation.

Ryan Delaney

Rochdale defender is one of the stack of names mentioned at the back, with Pompey possibly looking for two new faces to compete for a central-defensive role. Won’t come cheap with a contract until 2021, however. And with names like Everton mentioned, it could be a tough ask to tempt him to Fratton Park.

George Edmundson

Oldham defender is attracting vast attention, most notably from Pompey, Peterborough and Scottish giants Rangers who reportedly had a bid of around £500,000 turned down. The Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony denied a bid of £600,000 plus add-ons had been made, but Pompey’s bid north of that figure has been accepted and they are in the box seat.

Chuks Aneke

Undoubtedly one of the best free transfers out there and looks likely to be on his way from MK Dons. Exactly the kind of pace and power Pompey need and a player who has answered Jackett’s doubts over his attitude with his assists and goals last season.

Lawrence Shankland

Prolific Scottish striker is on Pompey’s list of attacking targets and is a free agent after 34 goals in 41 games for Ayr United. There’s a stack of interested clubs, however, and Sunderland appear to be leading the way after tabling a contract offer for the 23-year-old.

Dan Barlaser

Newcastle midfielder is a player the Blues’ recruitment team have been keeping tabs on. Looks set to be offered a new contract at St James’ Park. Likely to go out on loan for another season and Pompey do have a spot available in the middle of the park after Adam May’s loan exit.

Ryan Edwards

Defender is looking for a new club after leaving Plymouth following their relegation to League Two. An obvious option to consider, but Blackpool, Bristol Rovers and Tranmere are names that have overtaken Pompey’s in the strength of their interest.

Tom Carroll

Former Spurs trainee could well be on his way from Championship outfit Swansea this summer. The 27-year-old has been mentioned as an option for Jackett but not a name which has been discussed at a high level at Fratton Park.

Alejandro Gorrin

Spanish midfielder is a free agent after a successful spell at the top level in Scotland with Motherwell. Impressive stats when it comes to his defensive work, although Ipswich are also keen – along with clubs in America, Poland and Canada.

Joe Newell

Rotherham winger was mentioned as a consideration for Jackett, but eventually made Hibs his destination after waiting for interest from Pompey to accelerate. Wasn’t a name which got as far as being mentioned at high levels in recruitment talks, however.

Ellis Harrison

Has been in Jackett’s sights for over a year now. James Norwood’s arrival at Ipswich is another major block to regular minutes. Has a year left on his contract but the time looks right to move on.

Jason Pearce

Fits the bill perfectly as Matt Clarke’s successor if he moves on as expected. Has a year remaining at Charlton but a loan move could suit, while his leadership qualities are exactly what’s needed. Undoubtedly would like a Pompey return.

Curtis Tilt

Defender viewed as a possible successor for Matt Clarke. Tilt had a £1m price tag put on his by Gary Bowyer last year but with just a year on his agreement that figure will have dropped significantly. Pompey will have to beat off Rotherham’s challenged to land the 27-year-old