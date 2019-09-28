Marcus Harness back for Bolton clash - but named on Portsmouth's bench

Have your say

Marcus Harness returns for Pompey – but has to settle for a place on the bench.

The fit-again winger is among the substitutes for this afternoon’s League One encounter with struggling Bolton.

Instead Kenny Jackett has opted to make just the one change to the side which lost 4-0 to Southampton in the Carabao Cup during the week.

With Oli Hawkins injured for up to six weeks with a foot problem, Sean Raggett steps into the centre of the Blues defence to partner Christian Burgess.

That leaves Tom Naylor in the centre of midfield, while another defensive candidate, Paul Downing is missing from the 18-man squad.

Elsewhere, Jackett keeps faith with the out-of-sorts Ronan Curtis on the left wing, with Ryan Williams on the right.

Ellis Harrison returns from suspension and is among the substitutes.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Bolton, Burgess, Raggett, Haunstrup, Naylor, Close, Williams, Pitman, Curtis, Marquis.

Subs: Bass, Walkes, McCrorie, Harness, Evans, Cannon, Harrison.