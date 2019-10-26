Have your say

Marcus Harness makes way from Pompey’s side at Bristol Rovers.

The winger drops to the bench to accommodate Ronan Curtis on the left flank for this afternoon’s Memorial Stadium encounter.

That represents the only change from the side which won against Lincoln in the week.

Ross McCrorie will continue at right-back, with Ryan Williams retaining his position on the right of the attacking three.

Brett Pitman is once again absent with a groin problem, although a potential return is pencilled in for next weekend against Oxford United.

Bristol Rovers include League Two title-winner Kyle Bennett among their substitutes.

Pompey: MacGillivray, McCrorie, Burgess, Raggett, Brown, Close, Naylor, Williams, Evans, Curtis, Marquis.

Subs: Bass, Downing, Harness, Haunstrup, Cannon, Harrison, Bolton.