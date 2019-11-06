Have your say

Marcus Harness believes Pompey showed their strength at both ends of the pitch against Southend.

And the winger was ‘buzzing' to have bagged his first goal at Fratton Park.

Marcus Harness celebrates his goal against Southend with Christian Burgess. Picture: Robin Jones

Kenny Jackett’s men delivered a comfortable 4-1 success against the struggling Shrimpers in League One.

It took the hosts until first-half stoppage-time to break the deadlock, though, when John Marquis stabbed home Brandon Haunstrup’s cross.

Harness was confident Pompey would put Sol Campbell’s visitors to the sword after the interval – and was correct in his assessment.

Ellis Harrison fired a double before Harness wrapped up the victory in style late on after coming off the bench.

And while Brandon Goodship netted a consolation goal for Southend, the wide man took plenty of positives from the Blues’ success.

Harness said: ‘At times, we’ve been scoring goals but conceding goals that aren’t great. Then when we’ve kept clean sheets, we’re kind of not doing it the other end.

‘Even though Southend scored the once, they were never really in the game. To show both sides of our game is very positive.

‘It was the perfect time to score just before half-time. Had it been 0-0, they’d have been buzzing and the goal just knocked the wind out of their sails a little bit.

‘After that, the boys pushed on, the quality showed and it was a good performance.

‘At half-time, watching from the side I thought it could go on to be 3-0 or 4-0.

‘Fortunately it was a good scoreline and hopefully we can keep doing more of the same.’

Harness bagged his fourth goal for Pompey following his big-money summer arrival from Burton.

It was his maiden effort at PO4, though, having previously netted on the road against Sunderland, QPR and Blackpool.

And he was delighted to have etched his name onto the scoresheet.

Harness added: ‘It’s always good to score in front of the Fratton End – I loved it.

‘The second chance I had after I scored just missed, although I was more confident with that one going in.

‘I was buzzing to get a goal and hopefully I can keep doing what I’m doing to help the team moving forward.’