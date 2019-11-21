Marcus Harness is ready to rediscover his impressive early-season form.

The winger enjoyed a scintillating start to his Pompey career following his big-money summer switch from Burton Albion.

Harness scored three goals in seven games before he limped off with a thigh strain during the 1-1 draw at Blackpool in August.

After almost a month on the sidelines, the 23-year-old didn't quite have the same impact when he returned to full fitness.

That meant he lost his starting spot, with Ronan Curtis and Ryan Williams being Kenny Jackett’s preferred wingers in the past four matches.

Harness did give a reminder of his qualities when coming off the bench to score in the 4-1 victory over Southend two weeks ago, however.

Marcus Harness celebrates scoring at Sunderland. Picture: Malcolm Mackenzie

Now he believes he can again hit the heights he did prior to his setback.

Harness said: ‘For whatever reason, I came back and maybe it didn't quite go for me.

‘I didn’t think that I was terrible but I wasn’t quite having the same effect on games as I was at the start of the season.

‘It’s football and it happens, but hopefully I can get back in the team and show what I can do again because I like to be around the goals and get assists. I’m confident that will come.

‘Ronan and Ryan have been outstanding to be fair in the past few games.

‘When you’re not playing and the lads in front of you do well then you can’t moan too much.

‘But hopefully we can keep pushing each other to make sure we’re at the top of our game and help the team.’

Harness missed five games while on the treatment table.

He sustained his problem shortly after opening the scoring at Blackpool and Pompey were firmly in control of the game.

It was an injury that kept him out for longer than he initially expected.

Harness admitted it hampered the impressive impetus he was building – but is confident of grasping his next chance when it comes.

He added: ‘I was just laying the ball off and my thigh pulled. Initially, we only thought I’d be out for a week but it ended up being three weeks or so.

‘It wasn't as bad as it could have been but it kind of killed my momentum a little bit. That’s football but now I’m back playing and hopefully can get back into the team.

‘It was a bit longer than I expected but luckily it has gone. Now I’m fit and I’m ready to take my chance when I get it.’