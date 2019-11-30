Have your say

Marcus Harness has been recalled to Pompey's side for today’s FA Cup visit of Altrincham.

The winger last started a Blues match against Lincoln in October, which resulted in a 1-0 victory.

However, he is back in Kenny Jackett’s team for this afternoon’s second-round encounter with National League North club, coming in for Ryan Williams.

That represents the sole change to the starting XI which triumphed 3-2 over Rotherham in League One action on Tuesday evening.

Willians instead drops to the bench, while Sean Raggett is among the substitutes after recovering from injury.

The on-loan centre-half replaces Paul Downing, who misses out on the match-day 18 completely.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Haunstrup, Hawkins, Burgess, Brown, Walkes, Close, Harness, Marquis, Curtis, Harrison.

Subs: Bass, Evans, Williams, Pitman, Raggett, Bolton, Cannon.