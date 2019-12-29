Have your say

Marcus Harness returns to Pompey’s side for this afternoon’s trip to MK Dons.

The right-sided winger is handed a recall in place of Ryan Williams, who is sidelined by the groin injury sustained against Wycombe.

Harness was summoned from the bench in that Boxing Day fixture, laying on Ronan Curtis’ goal in the 2-0 success.

Now he has been named in Kenny Jackett’s starting XI for today’s Blues encounter with the struggling hosts.

That represents the sole change to the team which climbed into eighth following that triumph over league leaders Wycombe.

Elsewhere, following Harness’ promotion, Jackett has added Haji Mnoga to the bench.

The youngster recently returned from a broken toe and was last week issued professional terms.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Bolton, Burgess, Raggett, Walkes, Close, Naylor, Harness, Cannon, Curtis, Harrison.

Subs: Bass, Evans, Pitman, Downing, Hawkins, Marquis, Mnoga.