Marie, mum of Pompey winger Ronan Curtis, has returned to the south coast to spend the holiday season down south.

Her pre-match talks on social media have made her fans favourite at Fratton Park over recent seasons.

And this Christmas, like all, she’s embarking on her traditional Christmas Day lunch for her and her family.

But luckily she took time out of her meal preparations to wish the Pompey family a heartfelt Christmas Day message.

With Covid still looming large in society she's urged people to stay cautious this Christmas as well as getting your vaccines.

Her message to the Pompey family is clear, support the players and support the manager with Danny Cowley’s men look to scrap it out for a play-off place.

Here’s what Marie had to wish the Blues family this Christmas Day…

‘As parents of 11 children we know there are trials, tribulations and challenges that lay ahead and it’s not always bad ones.

‘Unfortunately no one ever thought that we would have a pandemic that would change the whole world for old and young, so lets be mindful of people who have lost loved ones, people in hospitals fighting Covid and the NHS staff who will be working over the holidays – my thoughts and prayers are with you and your families.

‘Thank you for all you for all you do for us and just this week Covid hit our own players' games forcing them to be cancelled when lots of fans were looking forward to the festive games which are a part of Christmas.

‘But I think each club has to take responsibility to make sure each and every one of their players and staff get their vaccinations.

‘Let’s do our bit so that we can get the numbers to go back down to help our NHS staff.

My son is very privileged to play for Pompey and I didn’t realise how big this clue was till we got here.

‘The fans have taken Ronan into their hearts and us as a family would like to thank you all so much.

‘So I hope you all have a wonderful Christmas and a very happy and healthy New Year.

‘As for Pompey I hope we can continue our good run and climb up the table.

‘If we stay under the radar and come strong when needed, get behind the players who wear the shirt, back the Cowley’s with our 100% support then we can do it.

‘The manager can strengthen in January so hopefully that helps us even more in the second half of the season.

‘To the owners, players, backroom staff, journalists, commentators and most importantly the best fans in the league have a magical Christmas.

‘I hope you have the best life you can bring in 2022.