Kenny Jackett has been told he’s the manager for Pompey’s long-term future.

The Blues boss is viewed as ‘fundamental’ to everything the club is trying to achieve under owner Michael Eisner.

Jackett marked his second anniversary as manager on Sunday, after narrowly missing out on promotion to the Championship.

The 88-point total his side finished on would’ve been enough to go up in other seasons, as steps forward were made.

Chief executive Mark Catlin feels Jackett is central to the club’s philosophy of continued progress and developing young talent.

Catlin said: ‘Kenny's absolutely fundamental to our plan moving forward.

‘He has a proven track record of finding and improving players.

‘He has a proven track record of being calm and steady - not being reactionary.

‘That's what we're all about. We're all about thinking for the long term.

‘We're not about what's happening tomorrow, next week or even next year.

‘We are longer term and that's why Kenny is an integral part of what we're trying to achieve here.

‘The one thing Kenny has is an obsessive nature and appetite for hard work.

‘He's up at dawn, bed in the early hours and lives for football.

‘He has the passion for football. That's the type of person we want at this club.

‘You've got to have a passion for football - and a passion for all things Portsmouth.’

Catlin explained he himself will lean on Jackett’s nous in his role as chief executive.

And the Pompey boss’ influence goes beyond overseeing first-team affairs.

Catlin added: ‘The thing about Kenny is he's not just our first-team manager. Kenny has an influence over all aspects of the club.

‘It’s not uncommon for me to go to Kenny and ask for advice on how to manage a scenario.

‘He's got that wealth of knowledge and experience.

‘We will read an article in The News and ask if we could have done something better? Could we have done more to get a point across? ‘He gets on well with Michael (Eisner) and the board.

‘I would hope he never feels under any undue pressure because we're very much into long-term thinking.

‘You get storms which blow you off course but you batten down the hatches, get through the storm and come out the other side.

‘We won’t let a storm deviate us from where we want to go.’