Mark Catlin: John Jenkins was a great man and Portsmouth will miss him

Mark Catlin has paid tribute to John Jenkins, who today passed away at the age of 100.

The D-Day veteran had been a Fratton Park fixture, for decades serving as a boardroom steward on match days.

The current campaign was his 91st following the Blues and he was in attendance for the home game against Peterborough earlier this month.

A popular figure, Jenkins’ 100th birthday was last month held at Fratton Park, with former owner Milan Mandaric and ex-manager Andy Awford among the guests.

And Pompey’s chief executive admitted the club would miss his upbeat presence.

Catlin said: ‘It’s obviously a sad day and people in the office are very upset, but John would have wanted us to celebrate his life.

‘During my time at the club, I have come to learn what a great man he was, who achieved so many things.

‘He was a lovely man, honest and sincere, while his real-life stories were amazing.

‘Against Peterborough the other week, John was still part of the match-day culture in the boardroom, speaking to their directors.

‘When speaking to him, it was like talking to someone in their 50s, not aged 100, he was still very active and during the week would often pop in for a chat and cup of tea or coffee.

‘It is a genuine family here at Pompey and, if John wasn’t well, people would visit him and also take him to matches when necessary.

‘We’re going to really miss John around the place, he was such a lovely man.’