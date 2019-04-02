Have your say

Mark Catlin toasted more Pompey silverware and joked: We’re leaving a space for the League Cup.

The Blues captured the Checkatrade Trophy on Sunday, the first time in the club’s history under the competition’s various guises.

It follows claiming the League Two crown in May 2017, another maiden triumph.

Pompey can boast titles in each of the Football League’s four divisions – in addition to winning the FA Cup twice.

The Pompey History Society recently funded replicas of such silverware to stock in the club’s trophy cabinet.

Now there’s a new arrival.

Catlin said: ‘In my time here we have added two trophies previously never won.

‘There’s just one to go now – and that’s the League Cup!

‘Colin Farmery joked with me that he is going to leave a space poignantly for the League Cup, so he wants all the trophies!

‘The League Cup is the only domestic competition we haven't won.

‘Colin and the History Society are working on potentially somewhere more suitable where we can show off all of our fantastic history and trophies.

‘As part of any new work on the stadium, we are seeking to include that because we have a fantastic history full of glorious years.

‘What defines a club is its fanbase along with history. We have plenty of it so need to show that off more, for sure.

‘Now we have the Checkatrade Trophy – and we’ll find room for it!’