Mark Catlin has vowed not to allow the Matt Clarke windfall to dismantle Pompey’s financial model.

The departure of the centre-half to Brighton for around £4m represents the Blues’ biggest sale for almost nine years.

Since the 22-year-old’s exit, the Blues have recruited Ryan Williams, with Sean Raggett and Ross McCrorie coming on season-long loans.

Of the six summer signings, Ellis Harrison signifies the sole player arriving for a transfer fee, believed to be £450,000.

Now Kenny Jackett’s war chest has been bolstered by the Clarke money, increasing purchasing potential and the opportunity to boost the wage budget.

Catlin admits the Blues are still in the market for players, yet will remain ‘disciplined’ and stick to the existing financial formula.

Chief Executive Mark Catlin is adamant Pompey's financial model won't change following Matt Clarke's sale. Picture: Joe Pepler

Pompey’s chief executive said: ‘The finances are still there. There remains flexibility financially to do what we want, when we want, but it has to be done within a defined structure.

‘If we go outside of that then we just become like every other team that throws money willy-nilly at players. The club have been there and we are not prepared to go down that route again.

‘We are going to remain disciplined in what we do. Over the last six years of progress, we believe that is the right formula for us – and we are going to stick to it.

‘What we can’t do is blow the income from a player in one season because if we break the budget and go crazy in one year that is not sustainable in years two and three.

Former Pompey defender Matt Clarke

‘With the money coming in from transfers, we have a defined structure in how that money is spent on players and over what period of time. Whether that’s transfer fees or the wage budget.

‘We will stick to that. We don’t have to, we want to, because we believe that it is the right way to run the football club.’

This summer has seen the recruitment of James Bolton, Harrison, Paul Downing, Williams, Raggett and McCrorie.

Of the first-team squad to depart, there have been Dion Donohue, Nathan Thompson and, of course, the £4m Clarke.

Catlin added: ‘In a crazy example, if you blew all of the money you get for a player on one season in wages, then who is going to fund that in years two and three?

‘So you need a structure and to be consistent in what you do. That is how we run the club, that’s what Michael (Eisner) spoke so highly of when he wanted to buy the club and that is, ultimately, what shareholders voted on to complete his purchase.

‘If the right player comes up in the right position, we know the parameters we can work within, we have a clear policy and structure internally that we work to.’