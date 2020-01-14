Mark Catlin has reiterated calls for outside assistance to help fulfil Michael Eisner’s Fratton Park vision.

But Pompey’s chief executive has stressed the club are not seeking financial support to bankroll any redevelopment of their 120-year-old home.

The Blues today unveiled proposals for the reconstruction of the Milton End, representing phase one of their blueprint to overhaul the creaking Fratton Park.

However, relocating to a new stadium remains a consideration should Pompey not receive commitment from Network Rail, Portsmouth City Council and others to improve the surrounding transport infrastructure.

The planning application for the Milton End proposal will be lodged within the next fortnight.

Yet, if approved, the Blues’ owners will not begin construction until they hear assurances during a number of crunch meetings planned in forthcoming weeks.

Mark Catlin, left, with Pompey chairman Michael Eisner

Catlin said: ‘As I've always stated, this is phase one. By the time we commence on this we are going to be committed to future phases of the development.

‘Now it’s for us to get together with the council, Network Rail, the Highways Agency, local government and national government and see what they can do to support us.

‘We are looking for them to help trigger this – and we feel it will also bring them much wider opportunity and prospects for the larger Fratton area.

‘We don’t want to be investing a significant amount of millions into the Milton End if, ultimately, we can’t achieve our ambitions at Fratton Park.

Pompey chief executive Mark Catlin and chairman Michael Eisner are scheduled to meet rail and road chiefs as they seek assistance in the redevelopment of Fratton Park. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘As we have said all along, we will keep the option of moving away from Fratton and finding a new site elsewhere firmly on the agenda.

‘Michael (Eisner) and people from the club are due to meet them in the coming weeks and months in person for a series of meetings.

‘This isn’t just a Portsmouth Football Club issue, the whole infrastructure of the rail and road network is causing other key stakeholders issues as well.

'We are working together, we are desperate to make this city as great as we all know it can be, but to achieve that infrastructure is key.

‘And we have a decaying infrastructure, both in regards to the road and rail network, which needs addressing.’

Chairman Michael Eisner is scheduled to return to Fratton Park at the end of this month, when he will attend a series of scheduled meetings.

Among Pompey’s suggestions are the creation of a new bridge leading from Fratton railway station and extending existing platforms.

Catlin added: ‘We are not asking anyone to pay for anything on our land. There is a misconception we are asking them for money.

‘We aren’t asking them to contribute towards the Milton End or a new North Stand – we are just asking them to tidy up and modernise what’s on their land in order to match our vision.’