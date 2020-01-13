Mark Catlin: Why it was right to let Anton Walkes leave Portsmouth for Atlanta

Mark Catlin believes it was ‘fair’ to grant Anton Walkes’ wish to quit Pompey

The versatile performer last week signed for MLS side Atlanta United for an undisclosed fee – a departure few had seen coming.

Anton Walkes has left Pompey for a reunion with Atlanta United in the MLS

Kenny Jackett had wanted to keep a player who made 66 appearances and scored three times during two years on the south coast.

However, with Walkes’ girlfriend and young child based in America, the 22-year-old had intimated his desire to join them during this transfer window.

It prompted a return to Atlanta, who he previously represented during a loan spell from then-parent club Spurs in the 2017 MLS season.

And Pompey’s chief executive felt it was important to listen to Walkes’ request.

Catlin said: ‘In regards of Anton, it wasn’t about a fee or him leaving. We wanted to keep him, but, as I think is common knowledge, his partner is American and they have a young child.

‘It is very much a personal decision, with the player making a request to go to Atlanta and then us looking at it and examining all the other options.

‘At the time, with Cameron (McGeehan) imminently coming in, left-backs returning from injury and Steve (Seddon) arriving, you have to be fair to the player.

‘Both from a personal and professional point of view, I feel that is what we were.’

Walkes links up with former Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer, who has been boss of Atlanta since December 2018.

His exit arrives following a recent first-team run of 10 starts in 11 matches, demonstrating his versatility to serve in the centre of midfield and left-back after Pompey injuries.

Catlin added: ‘Anton is very humble, dedicated, desperate to do well, and very self-critical, which can be a positive or negative depending on how you react.

‘Often it didn’t need supporters to tell him if he had a bad game, he is one of those who recognised it, as do most players.

‘And he was always desperate to put it right in the next game.’