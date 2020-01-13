Mark Catlin believes it was ‘fair’ to grant Anton Walkes’ wish to quit Pompey

The versatile performer last week signed for MLS side Atlanta United for an undisclosed fee – a departure few had seen coming.

Anton Walkes has left Pompey for a reunion with Atlanta United in the MLS

Kenny Jackett had wanted to keep a player who made 66 appearances and scored three times during two years on the south coast.

However, with Walkes’ girlfriend and young child based in America, the 22-year-old had intimated his desire to join them during this transfer window.

It prompted a return to Atlanta, who he previously represented during a loan spell from then-parent club Spurs in the 2017 MLS season.

And Pompey’s chief executive felt it was important to listen to Walkes’ request.

Catlin said: ‘In regards of Anton, it wasn’t about a fee or him leaving. We wanted to keep him, but, as I think is common knowledge, his partner is American and they have a young child.

‘It is very much a personal decision, with the player making a request to go to Atlanta and then us looking at it and examining all the other options.

‘At the time, with Cameron (McGeehan) imminently coming in, left-backs returning from injury and Steve (Seddon) arriving, you have to be fair to the player.

‘Both from a personal and professional point of view, I feel that is what we were.’

Walkes links up with former Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer, who has been boss of Atlanta since December 2018.

His exit arrives following a recent first-team run of 10 starts in 11 matches, demonstrating his versatility to serve in the centre of midfield and left-back after Pompey injuries.

Catlin added: ‘Anton is very humble, dedicated, desperate to do well, and very self-critical, which can be a positive or negative depending on how you react.

‘Often it didn’t need supporters to tell him if he had a bad game, he is one of those who recognised it, as do most players.

‘And he was always desperate to put it right in the next game.’