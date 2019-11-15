Mark Catlin has lifted the lid on why Pompey are purchasing property around Fratton Park.

Since Tornante became owners in August 2017, the club have been quietly obtaining housing which neighbours their Frogmore Road stadium.

The policy is driven by the Blues’ long-term vision of expanding Fratton Park.

Catlin declined to reveal the number of houses bought by Tornante since the strategy was put in place.

Nonetheless, Pompey remain in the market for more property purchases to enable the creation of space to fulfil Fratton Park plans.

Although, the chief executive has warned there’s still no certainty the club will remain at their 120-year-old home.

Pompey have been buying unspecified property around Fratton Park under owners Tornante. Picture: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Catlin said: ‘Buying up property is not something we have spoken about (publicly).

‘We have gone about our business quietly, diligently, working on the footprint of Fratton Park which, probably since the club’s inception, has been shrinking.

‘We are just trying to expand and gave us the space should we want it in the future. Should we get the backing of the various stakeholders, we have that property to expand into.

‘At this moment in time (buying property) is a financial commitment, but, if things didn’t go as planned and we did look to move, you can get your money back.

‘If you built a new Milton end and things didn’t work out, who is going to buy it?

‘When they become available we are interested, but until we get commitment from all the local stakeholders, we aren’t going to pay over the top.

‘If properties do come up, though, we are always looking to purchase them.’