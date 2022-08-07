The Imps boss claimed his men put on a ‘mature’ showing in front of a packed out Fratton Park.

His side were up against it for most of the afternoon with the best chances of the game falling to Blues pair Joe Pigott and Reeco Hackett.

Although the duo couldn’t convert, the Reds put on a resilient defensive showing with Danny Cowley’s men unable to unlock Kennedy's backline.

However, the visitors did have chances of their own as Tashan Oakley-Boothe thought he headed Lincoln ahead with 10 minutes to play.

Despite Pompey’s performance sparking some undeserved boos from a section of the Fratton Park crowd at full-time, the joyous 481 travelling Imps fans were more than pleased to leave the south coast with the share of the spoils.

Indeed, that feeling was replicated by Kennedy who felt his side weren’t given the rub of the green by referee David Rock.

The Lincoln boss claimed everyone had played their part in what was a successful afternoon at Fratton Park for the visitors.

Speaking to Lincolnshire Live, he said: ‘It was a great credit to the team and the staff today.

‘I say that because a lot of things go on on the touchline which people don’t know about. Everybody has played their part today.

‘It was a very mature performance. We were surprised at the eight added minutes.

‘No one seemed to help us on that side of things today, but we all just get on with it, and we were aggressive until the final whistle.

‘We didn’t get any rub of the green today, but the referees have a tough job.

‘I thought Adam Jackson was outstanding when he came on.