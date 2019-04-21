Have your say

Mark Robins has demanded Coventry to put Pompey ‘under real pressure’ tomorrow.

The Sky Blues travel to Fratton Park aiming to derail the Blues’ League One automatic promotion charge.

Coventry City manager Mark Robins. Picture: James Williamson

Kenny Jackett’s troops have won their past six games in the division following Friday’s stoppage-time victory at Burton.

They remain within two points of second-placed Barnsley with a game in hand.

Coventry also harbour ambitions of reaching the Championship at this late stage of the campaign.

Their 2-0 success against Bradford moved them within five points of the play-offs with four games remaining.

Robins praised Pompey’s style of football and their performance when they clinched the Checkatrade Trophy against Sunderland at Wembley, in particular.

But the Sky Blues boss is adamant his troops can get a result.

He told Coventry Live: ‘I think we’ll see when we get there.

‘We have to get a load of rest before Monday, eat and recover properly.

‘It’s going to be tough because they are going for an automatic promotion place.

‘Their support is going to be 20-odd thousand.

‘I don’t think we have sold our allocation, which must be the first time this season, but I am sure they will still be a healthy voice in the stadium.

‘We are looking forward to it and I want them to know it’s going to be a really tough game because I want a performance from us, and to go there and put them under real pressure.

‘They have got to work hard to beat us but they are a good side. The create goals, score goals and work hard.

‘They were outstanding in the Checkatrade final. They have a good way of playing.

‘We are going to be tested. If we can recover well I think we have got a chance but we just need more than we got from Friday’s game.’

Pompey were 1-0 winners in the reverse fixture at the Ricoh Arena in October.

Ronan Curtis netted the only goal of the game.