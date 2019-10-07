Pompey fan Mason Mount described his goal in Chelsea’s 4-1 win at Southampton as ‘special’.

And his obvious delight in netting during a win against that lot up the road has endeared him even more to the Fratton faithful.

The former Fratton Park season-ticket holder scored Chelsea's second goal at St Mary’s – his fourth in eight Premier League games this season.

The 20-year-old celebrated by cupping his ears in the direction of Southampton supporters, and afterwards admitted his strike took on extra significance given his Portsmouth roots.

Mount, a one-time pupil at Purbrook Park school, told talkSport: 'I was born not too far away, so yeah, maybe that extra bit special feeling for me scoring here.

'But I think the times I've played here I've won every time so it's been a good place for me and obviously the main focus was winning today, and we did that.'

Those words and his goal went down well with Pompey fans on social media – and with his dad, Tony, who simply tweeted: ‘Special Goal’.

And that was quickly backed up by others who were obviously proud of the now England international’s latest accomplishment in a career clearly on the ascendancy.

Here’s a selection of the comments posted on our Facebook page – Portsmouth FC – The News and on Twitter…

Shane Sargant: I went as Chelsea is my 2nd team. Was brilliant seeing this, and hearing you only a small team in Portsmouth.

Home atmosphere was absolute ****.

Mason mount is a blue is blue he loves Portsmouth PUP.

Darryl Harnden: Makes up for Danny Ings celebrating in front of us! Good work Mount!

Ryan Shankland-White: Little dig at Ward-Prowse too in there. Had the chance to sign for them but didn’t because of his Pompey roots.

Dean Moret: Give mason mount the freedom of Portsmouth city.

David J Utley: Absolutely amazing Mason! PUP

@oakgrange That a boy Mounty #PUP

@caprisunholic19: As a Portsmouth supporter that must be even more special.

@mattiopontio: #playupmounty #mountyplayup!!

@tda1833: Pompey boy he did is proud.

Last year Mount revealed he snubbed Southampton as a youngster because of his Pompey roots.