So far thirteen of Pompey’s third-tier rivals have unveiled who they wish to keep next term, along with those who are exiting for fresh starts.

Meanwhile, massive ex-Fratton Park favourite Ben Thompson has also been released following the end of his contract at Gillingham, while former linked man Jack Tucker has been offered a new deal by Neil Harris at Preistfield.

Here are the numbers from those thirteen clubs so far.

1. Accrington Stanley Released: Stephen Sama, Lewis Mansell, Ben Pleavin, Luke Stowe and Kevin Spinelli; Rejected extension: Matt Butcher; Returning loanees: Joel Mumbongo (Burnley), Yeboah Amankwah (Manchester City) and Marcel Lewis (Union SG). Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

2. Bolton Released: Matty Alexander, Alex Baptiste, Nathan Delfouneso, Liam Edwards, Jay Fitzmartin, Liam Gordon, Reiss Greenidge, Andy Tutte; Returning loanees: Xavier Amaechi (Hamburg), Marlon Fossey (Fulham), James Trafford (Manchester City); Contract offered: Adam Senior. Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

3. Cambridge United Released: Wes Hoolahan, Kai McKenzie-Lyle, Tom Dickens; Returning loanees: Sam Sherring (AFC Bournemouth), Jensen Weir, Lorent Tolaj (both Brighton & Hove Albion); Contract offered: Greg Taylor, Liam O’Neil, Harrison Dunk, Adam May, Will Mannion; Contract rejected: Jack Iredale. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Cheltenham Released: Dan Bowry, Chris Clements, Tom Chamberlain,Alex Addai and Tahvon Campbell; Rejected offer: Will Boyle; Returning loanees: Josh Griffiths, Finn Azaz (both West Brom), Callum Wright (Leicester), Sam Smith (Reading)and Indiana Vassilev (Aston Villa). Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales