Danny Cowley opted to make three changes from the side that beat Cheltenham convincingly on Saturday.

Tom Lowery has been handed his first league start for the Blues after coming on from the bench in the last two fixtures.

The central midfielder partners Marlon Pack in the middle, while Ronan Curtis and Owen Dale replace Reeco Hackett and Michale Jacobs on the wing.

Up front, Dane Scarlett has been given his first home start alongside Colby Bishop, who will be looking to continue his impressive start to the season in front of goal.

With kick-off under an hour away, the Fratton faithful have given their verdict to the team news on social media.

Here’s the best of the reaction.

@UpThePompz: I see now, at home we play more offensive but away from home we play defensive. Masterclass from the Cowley brothers.

Tom Lowery is one of three changes made by Danny Cowley tonight.

@jake03PFC: This squad is ridiculous.

@FrattonP: Beauty of this squad, loads of quality on the pitch and bench in every position and still quality players to come back in the squad. PUP.

@DanLewis1999: That is beautiful.

@PoultonDexter: Not going to lie, put Swanson in for Rafferty and that’s probably our best team at the moment.

@ryyy1999: That is a serious squad by the way.

@tj_malley: This team just looks stronger and stronger every week. Squad depth is ridiculous at the moment.

@pfcmccloud: Bro this is our team and we’re still without Robertson and Morrell, this season is going to be fun!

@debojono: The fact this is the best line-up in YEARS speaks levels to what Cowley is capable of, unreal manager.