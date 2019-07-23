Have your say

Matt Casey features for a youthful Pompey XI at Aldershot this evening.

With Kenny Jackett’s first-team squad encountering Brighton this morning, the trip to the Recreation Ground involves strictly Blues youngsters.

In centre-half Casey, Haji Mnoga, Leon Maloney and Joe Hancott, Pompey have named players with Checkatrade Trophy experience.

In addition, Alex Bass, the understudy to Craig MacGillivray, is selected in goal against the National League side.

Overall, it represents a side consisting of Academy graduates and current members of Mark Kelly’s youth set-up.

The sole exception is former Bromley player Richard Brindley, who is trialling with the team tonight.

Pompey: Bass, Mnoga, Casey, Dandy, Hancott, Robb, Bridgman, Brindley, Bell, Teggart, Maloney.

Subs: L.Pitman, Rew, Brook, Kelly, Flint, Kavanagh, Lee, Stanley.