Matt Casey is back at Fratton Park – but not allowed to feature in Pompey’s Leasing.com Trophy match against Oxford United.

The central defender’s loan spell with the Hawks is prematurely over, despite claiming victories in both his starts.

Following Craig Robson’s midweek arrival, the 19-year-old was informed he was no longer part of Paul Doswell’s plans.

That prompted Jackett to pull Casey out of Westleigh Park for an early return.

However, under conditions of the agreement, he is not able to represent Pompey’s first-team during the opening 28 days of his Hawks loan.

And that stipulation rules him out of the Blues reckoning for Tuesday night’s trip to Oxford (7.45pm).

Matt Casey has returned to Pompey early from his Hawks loan. Picture: Dave Haines

Jackett said: ‘Matt has been called back, they have ended it early.

‘He’s had a couple of games there, they are going to back to their experienced centre-backs, which is fine.

‘There is no point in him staying there if there’s no game time. He can come back to us, play in our reserve games and wait for the next opportunity.

‘He won’t play Tuesday night, though, it was a 28-day minimum loan, so he cannot play for the first-team until that point.

‘If there was a reserve game on Tuesday night, such as the Central League Cup game against Bournemouth which was last week called off, Matt could play in those.

‘It is disappointing, it’s football life you have to accept it and get over it.

‘It won’t do him any harm to have played at Havant. He has to get on with the next experience and back concentrating with us.’