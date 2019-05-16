Have your say

Matt Clarke admitted his Pompey future is uncertain after suffering play-off heartache

The Blues’ prized asset knows he may have played his last game for the club after the gut-wrenching semi-final exit to Sunderland.

Clarke is attracting continued interest from a host of clubs at a higher level after another glittering campaign at Fratton Park.

Championship side Stoke continue to be linked with the 22-year-old, while Swansea boss Graham Potter was at the 0-0 draw last night.

Clarke has a year remaining on his existing agreement, but it appears highly likely there will now be a string of suitors vying for his services.

He said: ‘I'm contracted until next year and that's all I know.

‘I can’t say what is going to happen. I guess you could say that for every member of the squad.

‘Football’s a funny game and you never know what’s going to happen.

‘I’m not going to sit here and say I’m going to be here or I’m not going to be here.

‘Whatever happens, happens in many respects.

‘Every player has aspirations to get to the top and play as high as they can.

‘We don’t work as hard as we do and put in the hours to settle for something less.

‘You want to play and perform at the next level. You’re always looking to progress.’

Clarke explained he’s not currently aware of any deals on the table, despite the talk about his future.

But he is fully aware that doesn’t mean there isn’t discussions taking place over an exit.

The likes of Hull, Brighton, Leeds, Watford and Reading are other clubs who have been linked with the former Ipswich man.

But the defender who cleaned up the player-of-the-year honours underlined his future has not been his focus as his side battled to reach the English game’s second tier.

He added: ‘There’s nothing I’m aware of.

‘There may be something behind the scenes.

‘But our season was well and truly alive until this game. So I’ve been keeping my head down.

‘All I’ve been thinking about this fixture and getting the club promoted.

‘All the work for nine or 10 months has been towards this, so that has been the thing I’ve been focussed on.’