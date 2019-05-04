Matt Clarke has been crowned The News/Sports Mail player of the season for the second successive campaign.

The Pompey centre-back scooped the title last season – after impressing on the club’s return to League One.

And the Blues prized asset has repeated the trick this term.

An ever-present in the League One promotion challenge, Clarke has racked up 58 appearances this season.

His stellar displays have earned admiring glances from higher up the Football League.

And they bagged him 48 per cent of the vote in our player-of-the-season poll.

Clarke, 22, ran away with the crown – with Jamal Lowe next best on 20 per cent and Craig MacGillivray notching 17 per cent.

FULL RESULTS

Matt Clarke 48%

Jamal Lowe 20%

Craig MacGillivray 17%

Gareth Evans 4%

Ben Close 4%

Tom Naylor/Oli Hawkins/ Ronan Curtis/ Nathan Thompson/ Lee Brown/Brett Pitman (combined) 7%