Have your say

Matt Clarke felt it was about time Pompey were on the right side of a stoppage-time winner at Burton.

The centre-back's 92nd-minute strike kept the Blues in the League One automatic promotion race.

Matt Clarke, right, celebrates his late winner with Omar Bogle. Picture: Joe Pepler

Kenny Jacket’s side’s 2-1 triumph at the Pirelli Stadium left moved them up to third and two points off the top two with four games remaining.

Pompey looked as though they'd have to settle for a point after Liam Boyce's second-half header cancelled out Ben Close's opener on 31 minutes.

But there was to be late drama, with Clarke firing home following a scramble to keep automatic promotion in the Blues’ hands.

The defender admitted the Blues were maybe undeserving of the victory.

But the former Ipswich man was delighted they grabbed a late winner.

He said: 'It was a tough game. Burton are a good side, they move the ball well and they’ve got good technical players.

‘There a really tough side. We maybe didn’t even deserve the win, but it was nice that we did get it in the end.

'It was nice for us to get a last-minute winner for a change.

‘There have been plenty of times where we’ve had to dig in and protect a lead this season.

‘It was nice to have the opposite effect of getting the last-minute winner.'

Pompey will be demoted to fourth should Sunderland defeat Doncaster.

The Black Cats led 2-0 at half-time.