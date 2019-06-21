Matt Clarke completed his move to Brighton and confessed: I'm over the moon.

The 22-year-old has penned a four-year deal at the Amex for an undisclosed fee - becoming new Seagulls boss Graham Potter's first signing.

His move brings to an end a four-year association with Pompey, where the central defender made 175 appearances and scored nine goals after arriving from Ipswich, initially on loan, in 2015.

Clarke's Fratton Park departure was inevitable following the Blues' failure to make a return to the Championship last season.

Many clubs were jostling for position to get his signature, including Stoke, as the transfer was played out.

However, the defender confessed the lure of playing Premier League football and the facilities Brighton have at their disposal proved too much to turn down.

Former Pompey defender Matt Clarke

Speaking to Brighton's website, Clarke said: 'I’m over the moon to be here, these things always take a little bit of time, but I’m delighted that it’s now been done.

'Everything here is set up for the club to keep progressing and that’s one of the main things which attracted me here. The training ground and stadium are set up to achieve good things and the Premier League is where every footballer wants to be.

'This club has been in this league for the past two seasons now. The latter half of last season wasn’t the easiest, but they got the job done and are in the division again for next year which is the most important thing.'

Clarke gave Brighton fans an insight into what he'll bring to their side - something that Pompey fans have been treated too over the past four years by the popular figure.

Clarke added: 'I’m a wholehearted player who loves defending. I love making tackles and blocks and winning headers, as any defender does.

'Hopefully aside from that I’d like to think I have a little bit of quality on the ball as well, but my main responsibility first and foremost is to defend.

‘I just can’t wait to get going.'

Ipswich will receive 20 per cent of Pompey’s profit on the deal.