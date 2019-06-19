Have your say

Matt Clarke is edging towards his long-anticipated Brighton switch.

Pompey’s central-defender is today undergoing a medical at the Premier League club ahead of completing a move.

Matt Clarke has played his last game for Pompey as his switch to Brighton nears completion. Picture: Joe Pepler

Negotiations are continuing over the size of the fee, which will represent the Blues' biggest sale for more than nine years.

However, with the transfer now seen as a formality, it is understood Pompey are comfortable with Clarke carrying out his medical with the Seagulls.

Initially a clutch of clubs were interested in recruiting the 22-year-old.

Yet Brighton have long been the favoured destination of Clarke, with new boss Graham Potter adamant he wanted the former Ipswich player as his first signing.

It is unclear when the deal will be completed, although the Tractor Boys are entitled to 20 per cent of the transfer fee when eventually settled.

Clarke has made 175 appearances and scored nine times for Pompey after initially arriving on loan in July 2015.

That stay became permanent in June 2016, Pompey receiving him in a part-exchange plus cash deal, with Adam Webster going to Portman Road.