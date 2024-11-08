Matt Ritchie acknowledged the gravity of Pompey’s showdown with Preston as he admitted the stakes are high at Fratton Park.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Gosport lad called on the Blues faithful to turn up the heat on the Lilywhites, as John Mousinho’s bid to end their struggles at PO4.

Home supporters have not seen their side pick up a victory on their own patch since the delirious title-winning scenes against Barnsley in April - with it now 206 days since League One glory was secured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ritchie has seen his hometown club’s fanbase bring the noise at home and on the road, since making his return this summer after 13 years.

Ritchie said: ‘It’s become a must-win game, to be honest.

‘We have to make Fratton Park a really difficult place to come.

‘We’ve been a tough team to play against, but I think we need to be tougher really: Fratton Park has to be feared by everyone in this league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The fans have been unbelievable this season. I always knew that, I’ve always been a proud Pompey fan and proud of Portsmouth.

‘I’ve seen nothing to change that view since coming back in that respect, the fans have been absolutely unbelievable.

‘That’s on the road and at home, so hopefully we can create an atmosphere - and the team have to create that by their actions.

‘We have to give the fans something to follow. Then hopefully we can have a positive performance and result.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ritchie, like most, has seen much to be encouraged about in Pompey’s past two performances, but is also realistic about the improvements that are required.

He feels, despite their position, the Blues have shown they can stand toe-to-toe with the sides at this level - but Mousinho’s side also have to make themselves a tougher foe to face.

Ritchie added: ‘In the Championship anyone can beat anyone, we’ve seen that everyone beats everyone.

‘It’s an amazing league and we have to improve, raise the bar and make ourselves real contenders and a team people fear playing,

‘There’s no point dwelling on Plymouth. We have to take the good bits and push forward.

Now Preston is a huge opportunity for us to go and get three points.’