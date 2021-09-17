Since Ryan Tunnicliffe scored this goal against Shrewsbury, Pompey have gone 357 minutes in League One without netting. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Not since Ryan Tunnicliffe’s winner after two minutes of last month’s 1-0 triumph over Shrewsbury have the Blues registered in League One.

It’s a frustrating period which has applied the handbrake to an encouraging start to the campaign under Danny Cowley.

Pompey return to Fratton Park on Saturday to face Cambridge United – after four successive matches on the road.

And Tunnicliffe, who has been involved in all four of the Blues’ league goals this season, is adamant confidence and belief remains strong among the squad.

He told The News: ‘I believe there are goals in this team.

‘Ronan has a good record over the years, Marcus (Harness) is a goal threat every time he steps onto the pitch, and John (Marquis) is a proven goalscorer in his career.

‘Reeco is a threat when he goes forward and we also have boys who haven’t played.

‘There are goals all over the pitch, it’s just that bit of luck you need, the rub of the green.

‘Maybe John just needs a scruffy one to go in off his shin or something like that – and we go on a great run.

‘We’ve created a lot of chances. I know you don’t play football with stats, but our expected goals per game are quite high.

‘It’s not like we aren’t getting forward or are not creating chances, that would be more of a worry if it wasn’t.

‘Confidence hasn’t dropped, heads haven’t dropped. It will take a lot to dent John’s confidence, he believes in his ability, he believes he’s a goalscorer, which you should do.

‘I’m sure you know Ronan’s quite a confident lad anyway, nothing is going to bring him down.

‘The boys are confident, we’ll keep working at it day in, day out – and I’m sure we’ll get the results for our hard work.’

It has been a month since Pompey turned out at Fratton Park, such has been the nature of their fixture list.

A crowd of 14,471 turned out on that occasion as they topped League One following victory over Shrewsbury.

Now they will host a Cambridge side which may include former player Adam May.

Tunnicliffe added: ‘We have played well in our home games this season.

‘A big crowd supporting us gives you that extra bit of impetus and sometimes can suck the ball into the back of the net.’

