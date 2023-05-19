Meddling Portsmouth base vote for their Southampton player of the season - and ex-Fratton favourite hilariously Gavin Bazunu leads the way
Pompey fans have been voting for their Southampton player of the year.
Yes, you have read that correctly. It’s not a mistake. Do not adjust your settings.
This week, our neighbours along the M27, the Southern Daily Echo, started an online vote to determine who they should present their end-of-season award to.
Despite a ‘thoroughly disappointing season’ that has already resulted in relegation, they wanted to recognise the Southampton player who has stood out the most amid 24 defeats from 36 Premier League games played to date.
There have been some notable performers throughout a torrid campaign, with Portsmouth-born James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia and Charly Alcaraz among a few who have emerged with their reputations still intact.
Yet, it was Bazunu who was surprisingly soaring ahead in the poll – thanks, undoubtedly, to some online infiltration antics from the Fratton faithful.
Indeed, at one point on Thursday, the 2021-22 Pompey Players’ Player of the Year had more than twice the number of votes than nearest challenger Lavia.
Since then, how to have your say has changed, with participants now asked to provide their full name, email address and telephone numbers before registering their vote. No doubt a tactic to keep those meddling Pompey fans away!
Bazunu is an unlikely candidate for the honour following a tough maiden season at St Mary’s following his £12m move from Manchester City last summer. His performances have come in for some mixed reviews as Southampton have struggled, with the Republic of Ireland international dropped to the bench for Saints’ past four games.
It remains to be seen if the 20-year-old will be restored to interim boss Ruben Selles’ starting XI for their remaining two games against Brighton and Liverpool respectively.
Saints will be keen to start focusing on next season and life in the Championship as soon as possible. They’ll also need to decide if Bazunu is the man they want in goal moving forward.
If the answer is no, then the keeper might have plenty of offers, with Spurs linked with a £15m move for the ex-Fratton favourite this week.
By the way, voting closes on Wednesday, May 24, at 7pm.