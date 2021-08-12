Summer recruit Clark Robertson has been appointed as Pompey's skipper by Danny Cowley. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

And it’s an appointment particularly relished having taken the defensive newcomer by surprise when informed on Fleetwood’s pitch before kick-off.

The 26-year-old is spearheading a new-look Blues following a massive summer overhaul, consisting of 12 fresh faces arriving at Fratton Park.

Danny Cowley had rotated the armband during pre-season, yet has now settled on the softly-spoken Scot with an unmistakably calm exterior.

For Robertson, it’s the first time he has been entrusted with the captaincy in a career which started at Aberdeen’s first-team in May 2010.

On Saturday he will lead the team out at Fratton Park in League One action for the visit of Crewe.

Robertson told The News: ‘I never expected it to be honest, but it’s a real honour to be captain of a massive club like Pompey,

‘I only found out at 1.30pm on Saturday against Fleetwood, I didn’t really have much time to think about it to be fair. I was surprised – and honoured.

‘I think I’ve settled in really well and feel comfortable around the boys and the captaincy is something to take in my stride as well.

‘The gaffer told me it was down to my pre-season performances being good and the way I carry myself as a person at the club and training ground.

‘I didn’t really expect it. It’s my first time as captain at any club, but hopefully I am in there for my leadership qualities and the person I am.

‘I’m maybe not as vocal off the pitch, but on it I do have to be quite vocal and I’m quite a calm guy as well.

‘I’ll try to lead using that calmness on the ball and by bringing people together.’

Since the summer of 2015, the captaincy has overwhelmingly been a settled position at Pompey.

Michael Doyle’s arrival from Sheffield United kicked it off, overseeing two seasons, before departing for Coventry in the aftermath of the 2016-17 League Two title triumph.

In the summer of 2017, new manager Kenny Jackett lured Brett Pitman from Ipswich, handing him the armband in the process.

The last permanent skipper was Tom Naylor, who officially took over in September 2019.

Robertson added: ‘I’ve played under some decent captains, such as Russ Anderson at Aberdeen.

‘Richard Wood at Rotherham has been a great captain for the last three years, he’s a great leader, and I will be hoping to take some tips and qualities from them.’

