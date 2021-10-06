Meet Portsmouth's fourth international call-up - and he's played just three times for the Blues
Pompey have been presented with a blank Saturday after succumbing to international call-ups.
Gavin Bazunu, Joe Morrell and Miguel Azeez’s absence prompted the postponement of Cheltenham’s visit.
Yet there has also been a fourth international call-up at Fratton Park.
Although, being a second-year scholar, Harry Jewitt-White does not come into the equation when potentially cancelling first-team matches.
The Wales under-18 international tomorrow links up with his country at the Vale Resort, in Cardiff, for a four-day training camp.
It rules him out of the Blues’ behind-closed-doors friendly at Bournemouth this afternoon.
However, Jewitt-White is scheduled to return to the south coast on Sunday, putting him in contention to appear in Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy clash with Sutton United.
The highly-regarded midfielder, who has spent a decade on the books of Pompey, has been involved with Wales since the summer of 2019.
Hailing from Hayling Island, yet qualifying through his Cardiff-born mum, the 17-year-old has subsequently been involved in every training camp and fixture for his age group.
To date, Jewitt-White has amassed six caps, of which five have been starts, with his most recent outing as a substitute against England under-18s in last month’s 1-1 draw.
With Wales scheduling friendlies against Belgium and Holland next month, the under-18s are gathering for a training camp in preparation.
That includes former Oaklands Catholic School pupil Jewitt-White.
Also missing from Pompey’s training ground this week through international commitments are Bazunu (Republic of Ireland), Morrell (Wales) and Azeez (England under-20).
As for Jewitt-White, his encouraging Fratton Park progress has this season seen regular involvement in first-team training sessions at the behest of Danny Cowley.
This term, he has featured six times and scored twice for an Academy side which top the Youth Alliance League South-West Division.
The former Pompey season-ticket holder made his first-team debut last season under Kenny Jackett in a 1-0 defeat to West Ham in the EFL Trophy.
He went on to total two appearances in the competition, while was an unused substitute at Cheltenham.
In the current 2021-22 campaign, he was on the bench alongside Academy team-mate Izzy Kaba for the opening-day League One victory at Fleetwood.
He was then granted a substitute outing at AFC Wimbledon in the Papa John’s Trophy last month, representing his third senior appearance.
And upon his Wales return, the youngster will be hoping for more first-team recognition on Tuesday evening against Sutton.
