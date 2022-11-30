Michael Morrison has this season sacrificed some of his spare time to out with coaching duties for the Blues’ talented under-18s.

Zesh Rehman’s side are presently undefeated in eight matches and this evening host Cambridge United (7pm) in the second round of the FA Youth Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through various coaching stints with the youngsters on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, Morrison is convinced the future’s bright for Pompey.

The 34-year-old, who has his Uefa A Licence, watched from the South Stand directors’ box earlier this month when the Academy claimed a 6-1 win over Three Bridges to progress.

And he will again be present at Fratton Park for tonight’s latest challenge for Rehman’s promising kids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morrison told The News: ‘Zesh has been really good and let me come in on a Thursday and sometimes a Tuesday to help in the afternoons.

‘I’m coming to the twilight of my career, so you’re thinking about what’s next. I've done my coaching badges and courses and it's something I’ve got at the back of my mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Koby Mottoh celebrates his goal - and Pompey's third - in the FA Youth Cup first-round win over Three Bridges at Fratton Park. Picture: Jason Brown

‘It’s nice to get out on grass, taking some sessions and speaking to the young lads, trying to help them. I’ve enjoyed it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’ve worked quite a lot with the defensive unit. They went into a back five after originally lining-up as a four, so that’s something I can help with.

‘It’s nice to see them doing so well this season and progressing. Some of the lads were involved in the first-team against MK Dons on Saturday as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘They’re a really honest bunch who want to do well, who want to listen and take on board what you’re telling them. There’s some funny characters in there too, nice kids.

‘I see some good prospects in Pompey’s Academy working as hard as they can. It’s good to see them winning games at the moment – and hopefully that can continue tonight.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Cowley named Academy quartet Brian Quarm, Adam Payce, Josh Dockerill and Koby Mottoh among his substitutes for last weekend’s FA Cup clash with MK Dons.