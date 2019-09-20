Michael Appleton admits he has ‘unfinished business’ at Pompey.

And while the former Blues boss is not targeting a Fratton Park return in the near future, he would relish a reunion before the end of his management days.

The 43-year-old spent almost a year with Pompey after replacing Steve Cotterill at the helm in November 2011.

Within two weeks, chairman Vladimir Antonov was arrested on bank fraud charges – and owners CSI soon entered administration, taking the club down with them.

There were highs – with two south-coast derby draws against Southampton.

But administration, two lots of 10-point deductions and relegation meant Appleton was dealt an appalling hand.

Michael Appleton applauds the travelling Pompey fans at Doncaster following a dramatic 4-3 victory in April 2012. Picture: Steve Reid

Nonetheless, the affection the West Brom under-23 boss and Lincoln managerial target still possesses for Pompey is obvious.

He told The News: ‘As difficult as my year at Pompey was, with all the financial restraints, it was still an incredible experience and one I absolutely thoroughly enjoyed.

‘It was only the latter part that it became too much, I stopped enjoying it.

‘But the reality is I have fond memories of the football club and still have a lot of admiration for everyone down there.

Michael Appleton spent almost a year as Pompey boss before walking out to join Blackpool in November 2012

‘It’s one of those places and times in my life where I have unfinished business.

‘Somewhere down the line, and I am not talking now, but in the future, if an opportunity came up I would love to go back. Not now, though.’

Appleton walked out on Pompey for Blackpool, later managing Blackburn and Oxford United, while served as assistant boss at Leicester.

He added: ‘I have absolutely no doubt in my mind whatsoever – and I would look anyone in the eye and tell them – we would have stayed up comfortably if not for the off-pitch issues.

‘We had to loan out quality players to raise money and replaced them with young kids, a lot of people forget that.

‘With a group of young players, we took it to the second from last game before being relegated.

‘That was the biggest thing for me, a group of players had to pull together to take it to the penultimate match and, from my point of view, that’s quite a proud moment, despite relegation.’