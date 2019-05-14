Michael Doyle: Pompey’s a special club – and I'm coming to Fratton Park to cheer them to Wembley

Michael Doyle is relishing a Fratton Park reunion – only this time he’ll be among the Pompey faithful.

The title-winning skipper will be in attendance at Thursday’s play-off semi-final second leg against Sunderland.

League One play-off 1st leg - Sunderland v Portsmouth - 11/05/19'Former Pompey captain Michael Doyle

It represents the first time Doyle has been back to Fratton Park since the 6-1 hammering of Cheltenham, which earned the Blues the League Two crown in May 2017.

The Irishman was Mark Catlin’s guest at Saturday’s Stadium of Light defeat, while cheered Pompey on at Luton in January along with Conor Chaplin.

And on Thursday night Doyle will return to the club he served with such distinction for two seasons.

The Notts County midfielder said: ‘It’s a special place and a special club I came to at the end of my career.

‘From a personal point of view, I wish I had been a lot younger when I went to Pompey, the timing was probably wrong.

‘But this is the first time going back to watch them at Fratton, I can’t wait to get down and be on the other side with the fans.

‘I have been to a few away games, most recently at Sunderland on Saturday. It’ll be great to go back there and hopefully watch them win and earn a trip to Wembley. I look forward to going to Wembley watching them as well!

‘We had a great team and it was a great bunch. I’m delighted to see some of the lads still there such as Gaz Evans, Ben Close, Christian Burgess and Matt Clarke.

‘It’s great to see them playing a part and helping the club to get back where they belong.’

Doyle may also be accompanied by another Fratton favourite on Thursday night – Enda Stevens.

He added: ‘I spoke to Enda the other day and he said he was coming.

‘He's away now (Las Vegas), but as far as I’m concerned he’ll be there on Thursday, too.’